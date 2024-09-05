Former Ohio State Star Gets Massive Prediction For New York Jets
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into Week 2 college football action, but many former stars from the team are preparing for their first game of the NFL season.
One of those stars is New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson is being projected to have a big-time season in 2024. With Aaron Rodgers back and healthy, the sky is the limit for the former Ohio State superstar to put together his best season yet.
Anthony McCarron of SNY has revealed a new bold prediction for Wilson. He believes that the Jets' star weapon will lead the entire NFL in two massive categories.
"Even with – how to put this gently? – non-elite quarterback play, Garrett Wilson was still sensational in his first two seasons with the Jets. With Rodgers slinging it now, Wilson goes off, big-time, and leads the NFL in both catches and TD receptions."
To lead the NFL in touchdown receptions would be a massive step forward for Wilson. His current career high is just four touchdowns during his rookie season in 2022.
In order to lead the league in touchdown receptions last year, Wilson would have needed to record 14 of them. As far as receptions is concerned, he would have needed 136 to beat out CeeDee Lamb.
Clearly, McCarron is predicting a monstrous all-around year from the New York star.
Every Buckeyes fan knows just how good and talented Wilson is and what he's capable of doing. He has not had good quarterback play throughout his first two years. Rodgers will work wonders for his career.
As is always the case, Buckeyes fans will be rooting hard for Wilson to live up to the hype this season. It's always good to see former Ohio State stars make it big in the NFL.
It certainly seems like Wilson is about to do just that in 2024.