Ohio State Buckeyes Head Coach Ryan Day's Insane Championship Incentives
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best head coaches in college football. Ryan Day has done an amazing job leading the school and has been one of the best in the business on the recruiting trail.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Day is facing a lot of pressure.
There have been some rumblings that Day could lose his job if a couple of things don't go as planned.
While there is pressure to win, Day has a lot of personal incentive to win as well. If he were to lead Ohio State to a National Championship, the elite head coach would receive a major pay day.
As shared by Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day could make up to $1.55 million in bonuses, in addition to his massive $10 million salary, if the Buckeyes are able to a championship in 2024.
Needless to say, that kind of money is a huge motivator to get an incentive done.
Hopefully, Day will be celebrating with the money at the end of the season. Ohio State certainly looks the part of a National Championship contender on paper. However, the games still must be played and the Buckeyes will have to take care of business each and every week.
Day has to feel very good about the team he has put together. He has an elite offense and an elite defense. There are truly no major holes of concern for Ohio State.
All of that being said, nothing is guaranteed. Even though the Buckeyes are arguably the most talented team in the nation, they still have to win the games.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds. Day has a very good shot to get the extra money, but he'll need to do the best job he has donoe at Ohio State so far.