Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: How to Watch
After missing out on the 2023 edition of the Big Ten baseball tournament, the Ohio State Buckeyes are in for 2024 after taking two of three from Rutgers over the weekend. For the first time since 2019, the Buckeyes will compete for a Big Ten baseball championship.
In just his second season at the helm, coach Bill Mosiello has taken Ohio State back to baseball relevance, improving on last season's 9-15 conference record to a 12-12 mark this year, and a 28-24 overall record.
The Big Ten tournament is in Omaha, Nebraska beginning on Tuesday from Charles Schwab field as the No. 7 Buckeyes kick off action in the double-elimination field against No. 2 Nebraska.
If the Buckeyes hope to make the NCAA baseball tournament, they'll most likely need to win the Big Ten title. The winner of the Big Ten tournament gets an automatic bid to back to Omaha.
The Illinois Fighting Illini hold the No. 1 seed of the eight-team tournament and will play the No. 8 seed Penn State Tuesday evening.
The tournament seeding is as follows:
8. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. Purdue Boilermakers
5. Iowa Hawkeyes
4. Michigan Wolverines
3. Indiana Hoosiers
2. Nebraska Cornhuskers
1. Illinois Fighting Illini
WHAT: Big Ten Baseball Championship
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska (24,000)
WHEN: Tuesday, May 21 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Tuesday 10 a.m. CT first pitch
TV/STREAMING: Big Ten Network | FOX Sports App