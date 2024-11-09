Ohio State Star WR Breaks Monstrous School Record
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently taking care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers this afternoon. At halftime, Ohio State holds a 21-0 lead over Purdue.
While they are winning right now, the Buckeyes saw another amazing milestone occur in the first half.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State's star freshman wide receiver, broke yet another monstrous school record. His college football career has gotten off to a fast start and he certainly appears to have a shot at becoming the best wide receiver to ever play for the Buckeyes.
In the first half against the Boilermakers, Smith ended up breaking the record for most receptions by a freshman wide receiver.
Smith ended up breaking that prestigious record, previously held by the legendary Cris Carter.
Coming into his freshman season, Smith was expected to be very good. However, no one could have predicted just how good he has ended up actually being.
Ahead of today's game, Smith had caught 39 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. He has added six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown to that total today.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Ohio State will need Smith to continue playing at an elite level. They only have one goal this year, which is to win a national championship. Smith is going to be a huge part of helping the team accomplish their goal.
It is very clear that Smith is on track to be a very high NFL draft pick in the future. The scary thought is that he hasn't even reached his full potential yet.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Smith. He'll continue improving his new record and will set a very high bar for future Buckeyes' wide receivers to beat him out for receptions in a freshman season.