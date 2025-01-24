Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR Fires Back At Transfer Portal Rumors
Jeremiah Smith took college football by storm during the 2024 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
After coming into the season surrounded by major hype, Smith didn't disappoint at all. In fact, he actually overwhelmed the expectations and had one of the best freshman seasons of all-time for a wide receiver.
When all was said and done, Smith ended up catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also carried the football six times for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Already, there is hype surrounding him as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and a possible No. 1 overall pick in the future.
That being said, rumors have started running rampant that Smith could consider the transfer portal.
It has been reported that Smith has a $4.5 million offer to enter the portal and leave Ohio State. Despite those rumors, it sounds like the star wideout is comfortable where he's at.
With the rumors swirling around, Smith took to X to post a one emoji response.
Very clearly, Smith is saying that he's loyal to the Buckeyes. This will help Ohio State fans sleep tonight.
Losing Smith would be a devastating blow for the Buckeyes in 2025. Once again, Ohio State is receiving hype as a top-tier National Championship contender.
Will Howard may be leaving Columbus, but Julian Sayin is ready to take over as the starter. Sayin has elite arm talent and should wreak havoc on opposing defenses throwing to Smith and other weapons like Carnell Tate and even newcomer tight end Max Klare.
Hopefully, Smith ends up following through with what his post suggests. Fans won't feel comfortable until Smith is back on the field for the Buckeyes in 2025.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and reports about Smith's future. For now, he has made it clear to the fans that he's not going anywhere and that his loyalty is intact.