Ohio State Star WR Opens Up About Dynamic Playmaking
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business once again in their fourth game of the season. For the fourth straight week, they came through with a dominant win and defeated Michigan State by a final score of 38-7.
All game long, Ohio State dominated on both sides of the football.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jeremiah Smith took center stage with his insane playmaking ability. Smith made a huge impact and went viral on one drive specifically, where he caught two one-handed passes, including one that went for a touchdown.
Following the game, Smith spoke out about the big plays that he made. He provided an awesome quote to the media.
“I got to make my quarterback look good. If I have a ball come at me, that ball is mine. There's no 50-50 balls with me. I feel like every ball is mine. I’ll come up with it.”
Smith has made his quarterbacks look good in all four games this season. He is truly on pace to have one of the best freshman seasons in Buckeyes' team history.
Through four games, he has caught 19 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns. In tonight's game, he also ripped off an impressive 19-yard touchdown run.
In order for Ohio State to live up to the hype and be a championship contender, they are going to need Smith to keep playing at this level. He has offered no reasons to believe that he might fall off at some point. Smith looks like the real deal.
Coming into the season, the standout freshman looked likely to be an impact player. No one could have predicted just how much of a star he would be right off the bat.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for the Buckeyes and Smith. If he keeps playing the way he has in the first four games of the year, he could end up being the best freshman wide receiver that Ohio State has ever had.