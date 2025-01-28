Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Receives Stunning 2025 Prediction
Coming into the 2024 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was expected to be a major threat. No one could have expected the kind of year he ended up having.
Not only did Smith live up to the expectations, he blew past them. He has set himself to potentially have a shot at being the best wide receiver to ever play for Ohio State if he keeps going on his current trajectory.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Smith ended up catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 17.3 yards per reception.
Following his dynamic freshman season, Smith is expected to take his game to a higher level in 2025.
The Athletic recently released some new predictions for next year. When it came to Smith, they voted for him to end up winning the Heisman Trophy.
"The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, Smith had 76 receptions for 1,316 and 15 touchdowns as a freshman for the national champions, making countless highlight-reel catches capped by a 56-yarder on third-and-11 that all but clinched the title against Notre Dame," they wrote.
"He enters the 2025 season with name recognition too as the presumed consensus best player in college football and is a big reason the Buckeyes will have hopes of repeating despite their roster turnover — including at quarterback, where fellow 2024 five-star Julian Sayin is the favorite to take over for Will Howard."
Smith has also been talked about as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft when he's eligible.
Needless to say, the hype is rising quickly surrounding Smith. Other teams tried to convince him to leave the Buckeyes after winning the National Championship, but he did not bite on those offers.
Hopefully, Smith is able to continue living up to the the hype. He will be facing a lot of pressure in 2025 and opposing defenses will be game planning to slow him down.
Assuming he continues playing at the level that he showed as a freshman, Smith will find a way to put together another massive season. He should be a Heisman candidate and ideally he will turn the above prediction into reality.