Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR Sends Bold Warning to Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night in the National Championship Game. Even though Ohio State is being favored, Notre Dame is not a team to take lightly.
Both teams are loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
For the Buckeyes to come out with a win, they will need Will Howard and the offense to step up and play well. They will also need their defense to continue the dominant level of play that they have had throughout the last three College Football Playoff outings.
Offensively, star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will be looking to make a bigger impact than he did against the Texas Longhorns. He's looking to torch the Fighting Irish defense.
With that in mind, Smith spoke out with a bold warning to Notre Dame ahead of the huge showdown.
"If you are going to play man [to-man defense] against Ohio State, be ready," Smith said. "I can't wait to put on a show."
Smith is looking to bounce back in a big way after catching just one pass for three yards in the Cotton Bowl against Texas. He spoke out about the coverage he saw last game, but he understands that he still helped his team win.
"You watch the film -- they doubled, tripled me," Smith said. "It's frustrating, but being a decoy helped us win the game."
No matter what kind of statistics Smith puts up on Monday evening, he has proven himself capable of being one of the best wide receivers to ever play for Ohio State.
Throughout the entire 2024 season, Smith has racked up 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even as a freshman, he is already being talked about by NFL Draft experts that he could end up being a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate when he's eligible.
As of right now, he's focused on winning a championship. Hopefully, he can be a big part of making that happen for the Buckeyes and bring home a title to Columbus.