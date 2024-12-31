Ohio State Buckeyes Star Fires Warning Shot at Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over 24 hours away from facing off against the Oregon Ducks in their much-anticipated rematch. With their College Football Playoff lives hanging in the balance, Ohio State will look to get some revenge against Oregon for their 32-31 loss earlier in the season.
In order to pull off a win this time around, the Buckeyes are going to need their stars to take their games to another level.
One of those stars is none other than freshman star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State needs him to play the best game of his young college football career.
Throughout the course of the year, Smith has looked the part of a superstar. He has far exceeded the expectations that had originally been set for him.
Now, he's going to be asked to be one of the big driving forces behind knocking off the best team in the nation.
Prior to his second matchup against the Ducks, Smith fired off a warning shot to his opponent.
"They're going to see a completely different player than the last time," Smith said. "Even [receivers] Coach [Brian] Hartline told me the other day that I'm a whole different player from the first time we played Oregon until now. It started with understanding the game plan and knowing what the defense is trying to do."
Smith certainly has taken his game to another level. He'll need to continue playing at that level in this matchup.
So far in his freshman year, Smith has racked up 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is already being viewed as an elite future NFL Draft prospect.
A big game against Oregon would take that hype to the next level.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see how the Buckeyes and Smith look. They came up just short in the first game against the Ducks and hopefully this time around will be different.
Expect to see Smith and Ohio State come out strong looking to make a statement. However, Oregon will match that toughness and talent. This should be a classic College Football Playoff game when it's all said and done.