Ohio State Assistant Gives Stern Response To Concerning Rumor
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has helped restore the Buckeyes defense back to prominence this season, culminating with a trip to the National Championship against Notre Dame on Monday Night.
The Silver Bullet defense ranks No. 1 overall in team defense this season, allowing just 251.1 yards. The unit is also allowing just 12.2 points per game and is fresh off of an unforgettable performance against Texas in the Cotton Bowl, that featured a goal line stand to punch a ticket to the championship game.
A run like this is bound to get a defensive coordinator some extra attention. And that's exactly what happened in recent weeks for Knowles, who is being linked to Oklahoma's vacant DC job.
Asked about the scuttlebutt surrounding his future with the Buckeyes, Knowles shared a bunt response at Saturday's National Championship Media Day.
“Just trying to beat Notre Dame,” Knowles told reporters when asked about his name being floated for other opportunities. “That’s all I’m focused on. You are right, these things happen, I guess, when you have success. And players are making plays, and my job is to put them in the best position.”
The Sooners' defensive coordinator job is open after former DC Zac Alley departed the program in late December to become West Virginia's DC and assistant head coach. That leaves Brent Venables looking to fill a major hole on his coaching staff this offseason. Adding someone like Knowles could allow Venables to take on a similar role as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day did this offseason when he took on more of a CEO type role with the program, while hiring his close colleague Chip Kelly to handle the offensive play-calling.
Knowles has some history in the Soner State having previously served as defensive coordinator for one of Oklahoma's biggest rivals, Oklahoma State. For now though, any speculation about Knowles future with Buckeyes will have to wait until after Monday's championship clash with Notre Dame.