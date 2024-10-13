Ohio State Buckeyes Starter Carted Off With Injury vs. Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes at the time of this writing are currently trailing the Oregon Ducks by a score of 15-14 in the second quarter.
Coming into this game, Ohio State knew they were facing a tough matchup. Both of these teams are legitimate national championship contenders at this point in the year. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation and Oregon was ranked No. 3.
Unfortunately, in the second quarter, Ohio State suffered what could end up being a massive injury.
Josh Simmons, the Buckeyes' starting left tackle, went down with an apparent knee injury. After being checked out on the field for awhile, the cart was brought out and he was taken back to the locker room.
Even when he stood up, it was clear that Simmons was in pain. He could barely put weight on his leg.
Hopefully, the injury is not as serious as it appeared. If it is, there is a chance that Simmons could be done for the year. The injury happened in a no-contact situation where the knee simply seemed to buckle underneat him.
Losing Simmons would be a massive blow for Ohio State. No additional details have been revealed yet, but we will be expecting some kind of update at some point in the near future.
Despite the potential loss of Simmons, the Buckeyes have to figure out how to get things together. They have not looked great so far in the first half.
Defensively, they have played decently, but have given up too many big plays. Offensively, they have shown some flashes of playmaking ability, but it has been far from consistent.
Clearly, the fans are in for a game that could very well come down to the final seconds. So far, this matchup has not disappointed from the hype it received over the past week.