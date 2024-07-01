Ohio State Buckeyes Key 2025 Defensive Target Sets Commitment Date
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still hoping to gain a commitment from a key pass-rusher target in the 2025 recruiting class.
While the Buckeyes have already earned the No. 1 ranking by many for their 2025 class, they are still looking to get better. Damien Shanklin is a name that they are still waiting to get a decision from.
Shanklin has now announced when he will announce his commitment.
Ohio State will not have to wait much longer. Shanklin has stated that he will be making his commitment announcement on July 5th.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, the four-star edge rusher from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana has tremendous potential. He could end up developing into a legitimate NFL talent if he reaches his ceiling.
While the Buckeyes feel that they have a good shot at landing a commitment from Shanklin and are in his top three final schools, the other two schools involved are massive threats.
He is considering offers from both Alabama and LSU. Shanklin is picking from three legitimate teams that could offer him a chance to compete for a National Championship and give him a good chance to develop into an NFL talent.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what decisions Shanklin makes. He would be a great addition to the Ohio State recruiting class.
Make sure to stay tuned on July 5th at 5:30 p.m. EST. All Buckeyes fans are going to be waiting anxiously to see what the young pass-rusher decides.