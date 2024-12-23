Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Big Ten Tight End Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed three transfers so far today.
First, they were able to secure a commitment from running back CJ Donaldson. After that, they were able to bring on Idaho State defensive end Logan George. Now, they have added another major offensive piece.
Max Klare, the tight end from the Purdue Boilermakers, has decided to play football at Ohio State.
Obviously, this is the biggest transfer get of the day. Klare has the potential to be a massive part of the Buckeyes' offense in 2025.
Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to report that Klare had made his commitment to Ohio State.
During the 2024 season with Purdue, Klare ended up catching 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Putting up those numbers on a team that went 1-11 on the season is impressive.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Klare will be an excellent security blanket target for whoever ends up being the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. He has legitimate NFL potential if he continues to develop.
Ohio State will give him the best opportunity to keep developing and creating a better NFL resume.
When he originally committed to the Boilermakers back in the 2022 recruiting class, Klare was a four-star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 12 tight end in the nation.
Now, he will give himself a chance to shine on a national championship contender.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Klare ends up making on the offense. He has already shown off the ability to be a big-time playmaker on a bad team. His next goal will be to show that he can do the same on one of the best teams in the nation.
All of that being said, this is a huge step in the right direction for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day and company are starting to get busy creating their roster for 2025.
Being able to secure Klare is a big win for Ohio State in the middle of their College Football Playoff run.