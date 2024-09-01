Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment From Key Four-Star Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes, fresh off of winning their season opener by a final score of 52-3, came through with another win this evening.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Buckeyes have secured a commitment from 2025 four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell.
Bell, hailing from Mission Viejo in California, will join an already insanely talented wide receiver room with Ohio State.
Of course, the room will be led into the future by star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Smith made his debut with the Buckeyes today, catching six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He appears to be the next big thing at wide receiver following the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr.
Standing in at just over 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, Bell has big-time potential as well. He committed to Ohio State over the USC Trojans. Bell will bring even more playmaking potential to the wide receiver corps.
In recent years, Ohio State has become known as "Wide Receiver U." They have turned out top talents like Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Chris Olave. For Bell, being able to join a school that churns out NFL wide receivers at such a high level had to be a major draw.
All of that being said, this is yet another win for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes' coaching staff on the recruiting trail. They added yet another big-time talent to an already stacked recruiting class.
It's clear that the Ohio State offense is going to be in very good hands for years to come.