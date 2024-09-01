Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment From Key Four-Star Receiver

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Phillip Bell III has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 195 WR from Mission Viejo, CA chose the Buckeyes over USC



“Buckeye type, I love you mom #zone6ski”https://t.co/4BpvXSmOp6 pic.twitter.com/q6GtBghpA2