BREAKING: Ohio State Lands Commitment From 2025 4-Star RB Bo Jackson
The Ohio State Buckeyes are beefing up their 2025 recruiting class with some big-time talent in the backfield.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account Tuesday, four-star running back Bo Jackson has committed to Ohio State after completing his official visit to Columbus over the weekend.
"It’s Official 1000% Committed," Jackson tweeted.
“Nothing is like the brotherhood at Ohio State!" Jackson said, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.
The Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Cleveland, Ohio) product had an elite final three of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama. However, the Buckeyes won out.
He visited Georgia and newly-extended head coach Kirby Smart on May 17-19. He was set to head to Tuscaloosa to meet with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide this weekend, but it's unclear if that visit will still take place based on Jackson's "1000 percent" guarantee.
Jackson, who stands at 6-0, 205 pounds, had also received offers from Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State and many more, but he's now found his new home in Columbus.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Jackson is the No. 3 running back in the 2025 class and the No. 5 player overall in Ohio.
The Buckeyes had yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2024
class, but Jackson is now the first. He joins an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair currently stand as the headliners.
Ohio State will kickoff the 2024 season against Akron on Saturday, Aug. 31.