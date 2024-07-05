Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Out on Defensive Target to LSU
The Ohio State Buckeyes were in the final running for four-star pass-rusher Damien Shanklin. Unfortunately, he announced today that he won't be playing college football for the Buckeyes. Instead, he opted to commit to the LSU Tigers.
Shanklin was a four-star EDGE prospect out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Shanklin would have been a great addition for the Ohio State defensive line. He'll now take his talents to LSU.
Shanklin finished his junior high school season with 66 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception.
Prior to his commitment, Shanklin had some great things to say about LSU. In hindsight, he tipped his hand on where he'd commit with this quote.
"I just felt like I was at home. Having that bond with coach Kelly, coach Baker and coach Peoples, I felt I could see myself building a legacy there."
With the commitment of Shanklin being done with, the Buckeyes will now shift their attention to a massive decision coming on Saturday. Riley Pettijohn, a four-star linebacker, will announce his commitment decision.
Hopefully, Ohio State will get a better result from Pettijohn than they received from Shanklin.
Despite losing out on the talented edge rusher, the Buckeyes still hold the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2025. If they can land a commitment from Pettijohn, they will further secure their hold on that position.
For now, all fans can do is buckle up for what could be a huge day tomorrow. Or, it could be incredibly disappointing.