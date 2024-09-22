Ohio State Buckeyes Maintain Spot In Recent AP Polls After Big Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes, coming off the team's victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, remain No. 3 in the Week 5 College Football AP Poll.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad completely dominated Marshall after the bye week, 49-14. The win, however, was not enough for the Buckeyes to jump Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Looking at the rest of the Big 10 conference, both Oregon and Penn State jumped one spot to No. 8 and No. 9. The Nittany Lions took care of business against Kent State in Week 4, while the Ducks benefited from Missouri's close win over Vanderbilt.
The biggest surprise comes from Ann Arbor, as the Michigan Wolverines jump six spots to No. 12 after upsetting USC at home, 27-24.
With the loss, the Trojans stumbled two spots to place them right behind Michigan at No. 13. Illinois is the final Big 10 team in this week's top 25 at No. 19, thanks to the team's shocking win over Nebraska.
Indiana, Nebraska, and Iowa all received votes this week, but were unable to crack the polls.
Ohio State is set to begin conference play this week against the Michigan State Spartans. This will be the Buckeyes' first road game of the 2024 season, and will have to face a Spartans team that's coming off a tough loss last week.
With OSU heading into the heart of the program's schedule, the Buckeyes could eventually overtake Georgia for the No. 2 spot if the team continues the recent success.