Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive College Football Playoff Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still fresh off of their embarrassing loss to the Michigan Wolverines last week. It was a sobering loss that showed just how far Ohio State still has left to build up.
Following the loss, all has been doom and gloom surrounding the program. However, the Buckeyes are likely headed to the College Football Playoff and will have a chance to make a run at a national championship.
Brad Crawford of 247 Sports has named Ohio State a "lock" to get into the playoff. That has been widely expected, but it's a massive prediction nonetheless.
With that in mind, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to get focused again. Losing to Michigan was tough to swallow, but there are bigger fish to fry now.
Being able to have a second chance to end up exactly where they wanted to be at the start of the season is a huge gift.
Rebounding from a big rivalry loss can be difficult. Thankfully, Ohio State will have some time to get their minds right. When the playoff arrives, the Buckeyes need to be firing on all cylinders.
Hopefully, the team can come back together and become even closer than they were before the loss to the Wolverines. They have the talent on both sides of the football to make a run at a championship.
At the beginning of the year, the season was deemed a "championship or bust" campaign. They have not busted yet just because they lost to Michigan. That loss would be forgotten with a championship.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Ohio State looks when the College Football Playoff begins. If there is any hangover from their loss to the Wolverines, it won't go well. But, if they can regroup and get back to playing the dominant brand of football they have shown through most of the year, they could still make a deep run.