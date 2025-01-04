Ohio State Buckeyes Have One Massive X-Factor Against Texas
After a dominant win in the Rose Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes are fully focused on their upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
Following their blowout win over the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State has made it very clear that they are the team to beat in the College Football Playoff.
With just four teams remaining, the Buckeyes have a very legitimate shot at accomplishing their ultimate goal for the season by winning a national championship.
In the Rose Bowl, Ohio State saw freshman star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith blow up with a huge performance. He ended up catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup against Texas, they will need another big-time performance from Smith and he is by far their biggest X-Factor.
On the season, Smith has racked up 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He is already being viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2027 NFL Draft and could have a shot at being the best wide receiver in Ohio State history if he keeps developing and playing the way he has this year.
Against the Longhorns, Smith will be asked to make big-time plays once again. The Buckeyes' offense is at its best when they can throw the football effectively down the field.
Over the first two College Football Playoff games, Ohio State has been able to do just that.
Beating Texas will be no easy task. The Buckeyes are going to need to be able to establish their ground game early to open up the passing attack. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are more than capable of making that happen.
Smith and the offense will need to put up numbers. All season long, the Longhorns have shown the potential to score big and Ohio State will need to match that scoring ability.
All of that being said, if Smith has another star-like performance against Texas, the Buckeyes will have a strong chance to win.
He is their main X-Factor, although there are a few of them.