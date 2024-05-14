Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Broadcast Info Officially Revealed
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day have likely already had next season's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines circled on the calendar considering the heartbreaking results of 2023.
Now, fans officially know how to watch the 2024 edition of "The Game," which will be in Columbus this time around.
FOX Sports revealed Monday that Ohio State-Michigan will once again be on "Big Noon Kickoff," meaning the game will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 30. This was already the expectation considering the rivalry matchup has been in that time slot for the past handful of seasons, and now it's confirmed.
FOX also announced that Texas at Michigan (Sept. 7) and Alabama at Wisconsin (Sept. 14) will also be "Big Noon Kickoff" games.
Ohio State has lost the past three meetings with the Wolverines, but the 2023 loss was probably the hardest to swallow yet. The defeat prevented the Buckeyes from playing the Big Ten title game and essentially kept them out of the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who has since transferred to Syracuse, was looking to lead a potential game-winning drive in the final minute as the Buckeyes trailed by six. Instead, his final pass attempt to Marvin Harrison Jr. was intercepted, as Michigan secured the 30-24 victory.
The Wolverines used that game as a springboard to an eventual win in the National Championship, which capped off an undefeated season.