Ohio State Rival Michigan's Sherrone Moore Getting Roasted on Social Media
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the upcoming 2024 college football season, fans are enjoying seeing the Michigan Wolverines' football program under fire.
Of course, the fire that the Wolverines are navigating stems from their sign stealing scandal. However, a new development has named new head coach Sherrone Moore as one who could face punishment for the scandal.
While it's never good to see these kinds of things in college football, at the least Ohio State can laugh at their arch-rivals misfortune.
Moore, who was named the team's new head coach after Jim Harbaugh escaped to the NFL, has been getting roasted on social media for the situation that he finds himself in.
Here are just a few of the best tweets that have been posted about Moore and Michigan.
As usual, the internet has stayed undefeated throughout this entire situation.
No one knows what kind of punishment the NCAA will end up handing down to Michigan. The team could face severe penalties, including playoff banishment for a year or two. Moore could be facing a major suspension for his part in the scandal.
That being said, the 2024 season has a lot at stake for Ohio State. They are looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan.
With everything surrounding the Wolverines' football program, it will be interesting to see how they look to start the year. Having so much drama around a team can ruin anything positive that it had going.
Expect to hear more about the situation in the fairly near future. For now, Buckeyes fans can just enjoy getting ready for what should be a very successful season.
Being able to enjoy watching Michigan crumble is just an added bonus.