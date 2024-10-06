Ohio State Buckeyes Move Up In Recent College Football AP Top 25 Polls
After a huge win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6, the Ohio State Buckeyes made the jump to the No. 2 spot in the most recent edition of the College Football AP Polls.
Thanks to a shocking upset from the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Alabama Crimson Tide were dethroned from the top spot and dropped to No. 5. Texas, coming off a bye week, regains the No. 1 spot over the Buckeyes.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten conference, both Oregon and Penn State benefit from the major upsets that transpired in Week 6. The Ducks moved up three spots to No.3 , while the Nittany Lions climbed up to the No. 4 spot.
This was not the case for Michigan and USC, as both teams lost pivotal games in Week 6. Despite being slight underdogs, the Wolverine still fell 14 spots to No. 24 while USC's loss to Minnesota dropped them out of the rankings. Michigan's Week 4 win over USC now does not help the team's playoff resume.
Indiana and Illinois round out the rest of the Big Ten teams featured in the top 25, with the Hoosiers being in a three-way tie for the No. 18 spot and the Fighting Illini are up to No. 23.
The Buckeyes will make the trip to Eugene in Week 7 in what will be the team's toughest matchup in 2024 against Oregon. This big time contest has drawn the attention of the college football media, as ESPN's College GameDay will be in attendance for the battle between two top 10 teams.