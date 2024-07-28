Ohio State Buckeyes Nearly Landed Elite QB Transfer Dillon Gabriel
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are viewed as a top-notch National Championship contender. However, there is one big question surrounding the team.
That question has to do with the quarterback position.
Will Howard is expected to be the Week 1 starter, although he is far from being a proven quarterback that can lead a championship caliber season. He was decent at Kansas State, but he was not elite.
With so much riding on the success of an unproven quarterback, there is some nervouness around the program. He will likely do just fine, but he still has to prove he can do it on the biggest stage.
Keeping that in mind, Ohio State almost landed an elite quarterback transfer. They were reportedly in the running for current Oregon Ducks star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, Ryan Day and company could not get the deal done and Gabriel ended up heading to Oregon.
Gabriel would have been a massive addition for the Buckeyes. His presence would have given the Buckeyes an even better chance of winning a National Championship. Now, he's going up against them in the Big Ten.
Hopefully, the quarterback position does not let Ohio State down this year. Howard is a talented quarterback who could break out as a superstar with the weapons he'll have to utilize. On the flip side, he could end up being completely overwhelmed by the scenario and fall flat.
Behind Howard, the Buckeyes were able to secure Julian Sayin, who appears likely to be the quarterback of the future for Ohio State. Devin Brown is another name that could step in and play if needed. They have options other than Howard.
Outside of the quarterback position, the Buckeyes are stacked. Day has arguably the best all-around roster in the entire nation. If everyone plays up to their potential, there is no reason that Ohio State won't win the National Championship.
All of that being said, coming so close to landing a quarterback talent like Gabriel and missing stings.