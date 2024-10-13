Ohio State Offers Brutal Injury Update on Offensive Starter
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up coming up short last night against the Oregon Ducks. Despite what was a very entertaining game, Ohio State ended up losing by a final score of 32-31.
Not only did the Buckeyes lose the game, but they also may have lost a key offensive starter for the rest of the season.
After the game, head coach Ryan Day spoke out with a brief update about offensive tackle Josh Simmons. His update was very disappointing to hear.
“The injury to Josh Simmons hurt. Zen did a good job of coming in and competing. ... I’ll have to get the update on Simmons, but it doesn’t look great in terms of him being able to come back this season.”
Losing Simmons for the season will be a massive blow for Ohio State. He has been a huge part of both pass and run blocking.
To replace Simmons, the team will have to lean on Zen Michalski. He's a solid replacement, but he's nowhere near the kind of player that Simmons is capable of being.
Needless to say, losing Simmons for the season would weaken the Buckeyes. He is a massive part of the offense and would be missed greatly.
At this point in time, there have been no concrete reports about what Simmons is dealing with.
When the injury happened, it appeared to be a non-contact injury. It looked like his knee simply gave out on him. Right away, Ohio State called for the cart to take him off the field.
Clearly, this is a serious situation and one that Day would not have commented on without some kind of knowledge of the situation. It's safe to assume that Simmons will indeed end up missing the rest of the 2024 college football season.