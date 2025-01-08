Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Land Georgia Transfer Defender
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal. Of course, the team has lost quite a few players to the portal, but they have also made some big additions.
Now, it sounds like Ohio State is close to landing another key transfer player.
According to a report from On3 Sports reporters Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are projected to land Georgia Bulldogs transfer EDGE Damon Wilson II.
As shared in the report, Wilson was a five-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He has elite potential and landing with the Buckeyes could help him unlock it.
During the 2024 college football season with Georgia, Wilson racked up 22 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He has showcased elite potential as a pass rusher in the limited time that he has seen the field.
Ohio State has been looking to add more pass rushing talent for the 2025 season. There is a chance that Wilson could have an opportunity to compete for a starting job if he does officially transfer to the Buckeyes.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Wilson has great size to go along with top-tier athleticism off of the edge. If he reaches his ceiling, the NFL is a very legitimate possibility for him.
With Ohio State just one win in the Cotton Bowl away from reaching the national championship, they continue winning off the field as well. They should be right back in national championship contention next season and adding Wilson could be a big step towards that goal.
All of that being said, he has not officially announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. No one should celebrate until that happens.
However, receiving this kind of a prediction from two of the best college football reporters in the business is a good sign that Ohio State will end up getting the deal done with Wilson.