Ohio State Buckeyes Rank Among Top Five Teams Facing Pressure in 2024
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the 2024 college football season looking like a top-notch National Championship contender.
Ryan Day has put together an insanely talented roster on both sides of the football. He has done so with amazing recruiting skills and being a top-notch transfer destination as well.
However, with so much talent comes great expectation. Ohio State is facing a true "championship or bust" season this year.
Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the top five teams facing the most pressure heading into the 2024 season. Ohio State was firmly on that list.
Here is what they had to say about the pressure that the Buckeyes are facing.
"Ryan Day’s seat might start to get warm if Ohio State doesn’t take down the Wolverines in 2024. It feels like a championship-or-bust type of year for the program. This is arguably the most talented roster in the country, perhaps the best team of Day’s tenure."
They continued on, talking about how the season could come to one key position.
"Things could come down to quarterback play, a position where the Buckeyes have a handful of potential starters but none who have separated themselves from the pack. Aside from that, this team might not have a weakness. Anything short of hoisting a national championship trophy will be seen as a disappointment for this program."
Speaking of the quarterback position, both of their primary starting options should be able to power the stacked offense. Will Howard and Julian Sayin are both elite players who should put up big numbers if they get the starting nod.
All of that being said, the 2024 season is almost here. It should be very entertaining, but it comes with loads of pressure. Hopefully, Ohio State will be able to rise up and reach their expectations.
If they can do that, winning another National Championship is a very strong possibility.