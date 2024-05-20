Ohio State Buckeyes Ranked in Top 10 Safety Unit Rankings for 2024
With spring practice over and transfer portal action halted for the moment, we can turn our attention to the 2024 season and how the position battles will turn out.
One of the more impressive position groups for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season is the safety room, and it's getting some national recognition.
The Buckeyes safety unit has been ranked at No. 2 by On3.
The Buckeyes have the top cornerback trio in the country, and their safety room is among the best in the nation, too with the offseason addition of former Alabama transfer. The former 5-star emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the sport as a freshman in 2023, leading Alabama with 70 tackles while adding two interceptions and a punt return touchdown.
Downs will be paired with senior, a multi-year starter who has struggled to stay healthy at times. If there’s a concern for Ohio State, it’s a lack of depth. transferred to NC State and moved to linebacker full-time. If Ransom is sidelined again for any time, OSU would have to turn to a couple of redshirt freshmen or move over from his nickel spot.
Just ahead of the Buckeyes in the No. 1 spot is the Iowa Hawkeyes with standouts Xavier Nwankpa and Quinn Shulte, while the Georgia Bulldogs' Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson take the No. 3 spot behind Ohio State.
Other Big Ten teams on the list include Penn State at No. 5, USC at No. 6, and Oregon at No. 8., while Notre Dame appears at No. 4.