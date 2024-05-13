Ohio State Buckeyes Ranked Top 10 in 'Most Impressive Football Facilities'
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the legendary and historic programs in all of college football.
As such, their facilities need to reflect both the history and future of the storied program. Ohio State has spared no expense in upgrading both the Horseshoe and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, helping to keep it one of the top college football facilities in the country.
It's because of the program's dedication to its student-athletes and the on-campus facilities that 247Sports has ranked Ohio State in the top 10 nationally in its "30 most impressive facilities in 2024."
The Woody Hayes Athletic Center, which houses the Buckeyes' championship wall in the lobby, features state-of-the-art locker rooms and a strength training area. Its $7.8 million upgrade — the — was completed in recent years. There's an improved 42,000-square-foot players lounge, a kitchen and nutrition area, a barber shop, a basketball court, a golf simulator, an arcade, a cryotherapy chamber, sleep pods and an illuminated waterfall in a locker room filled with lots of steel and lots of scarlet. Ohio State opened its renovated dining facility inside the WHAC in 2019, highlighted by pool tables, Pop-A-Shot basketball games and film rooms where position groups break down footage from games or practices.
It should be no surprise to find Big Ten schools all over the top 10 and the complete list of 30.
Joining the Buckeyes in the top 10 is a new Big Ten member, the Oregon Ducks, at No. 1 and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 8.
A full rundown of the top 10 are below:
10. South Carolina Gamecocks
9. Auburn Tigers
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
7. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. LSU Tigers
5. Clemson Tigers
4. Texas A&M Aggies
3. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
1. Oregon Ducks