Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Injury Update On Two Key Starters
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on Western Michigan in Week 2 college football action. After a dominant 52-6 win over Akron last week, Ohio State is hopeful that they will have two key starters back on the field.
Both linebacker Cody Simon and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson missed Week 1 due to injury. Now, an update has been given.
Simon and Jackson may make their return to the field this week, but the Buckeyes are not going to rush them back. If they miss another game, there is no reason for concern.
"Cody Simon could return at linebacker, and Donovan Jackson could be back at his customary left guard spot, but there is not much reason to think the Buckeyes will push it with either one given tougher matchups await later in the season."
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Ohio State will need both of these players to have major impacts. If they're going to win a National Championship, health will be a major key.
Featured as the "Block O" recipient this season, Simon is the clear-cut leader of the Buckeyes' defense. He ended up recording 45 tackles last season to go along with two defended passes. He's a playmaker, but his leadership will be the most important skill that he brings to the field.
Jackson is going to be a key part of keeping Will Howard upright and healthy. The offensive line did not look great against Akron last week.
Hopefully, both players are able to make their return against Western Michigan. If they don't come back this week, Ohio State will need them back by Week 4 against Michigan State at the latest. Getting a game in before the matchup against Iowa is a must.
Expect to hear more news about the playing status of both Simon and Jackson over the next couple of days. They seem to be trending closer to return than they were a week ago.