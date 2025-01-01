Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Health Update Against Oregon
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off against the Oregon Ducks in just under two hours. It is viewed as the best College Football Playoff game of the weekend and will feature arguably the top two potential national championship contenders.
Coming into this kind of game, health is a major deciding factor. Thankfully, Ohio State is in great shape.
Outside of players like Josh Simmons and Seth McLaughlin, who have both suffered season-ending injuries, the Buckeyes are healthy.
Needless to say, that is great news for Ohio State. They will need everyone onboard in order to get revenge against Oregon for their loss to the Ducks earlier in the season.
Beating Oregon is not going to be an easy task for the Buckeyes. They will have to play a nearly perfect game, just like they did in their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers.
Offensively, taking care of the football will be a major key for Ohio State. They cannot afford to have turnovers that allow the Ducks extra opportunities. Will Howard has struggled at times with key interceptions and those simply cannot happen in this game.
Defensively, the Buckeyes will need to put pressure on Dillon Gabriel. In the first matchup between these two teams, the Oregon offense was able to limit Ohio State's defensive talent.
Basically, the Buckeyes need to come in with a similar game plan that they had against Tennessee. However, they will need to execute that game plan.
Ohio State has more than enough talent to win this game and move on. They have more than enough talent to win a national championship.
Finding a way to make sure that their talent is seen on the field has been their problem at times this season.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for the Buckeyes and Ducks. This is going to be must-watch football and hopefully Ohio State will celebrating a huge Rose Bowl win later this evening.