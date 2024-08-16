Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Major Prediction for 2024 Record
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for their season opener on August 31st against Akron, big expectations continue to come in for them.
Many believe that Ohio State will be one of the top National Championship contenders in the country. The talent that they have on paper is through the roof.
Some even believe that the Buckeyes could go undefeated through the regular season, win the Big Ten Championship, and then go on to win a national title.
ESPN has now weighed in on how they see the regular season going for Ohio State.
Using their FPI matchup predictor, ESPN has revealed a final regular season record of 11-1. The only loss that the Buckeyes suffered came against the Oregon Ducks, who are also expected to be a National Championship contender.
While losing to Oregon would be disappointing, the predictor did give them the win over the Michigan Wolverines.
Finishing up the regular season with an 11-1 record would put Ohio State in a great place to get into the College Football Playoff. One loss shouldn't doom their entire season, especially with it coming against one of the projected top teams in the nation.
However, that game should be winnable. The Buckeyes should have a shot to pull off that win and follow with the rest of these predictions. An undefeated 12-0 record is certainly a possibility if Ohio State plays up to its full potential and takes care of business.
Ryan Day and company simply need to take the season week by week. They will face tough situations and close games, but just have to stay grounded and play to their potential.
All of that being said, the 2024 season can't get here soon enough. It's right around the corner and the anticipation is rising rapidly.