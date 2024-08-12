Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive College Football Playoff Odds
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the start of the 2024 college football season on August 31st against Akron. Fans cannot wait to see live Ohio State football back on their TV's.
With that in mind, the Buckeyes are also one of the top potential National Championship contenders in the nation.
To further prove that fact, FanDuel has given Ohio State the best odds to make the College Football Playoff.
In their "Odds to Make the College Football Playoff" list, the Buckeyes were given the top spot at -650. Behind them were the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks at -600 and -300 respectively.
Those kinds of odds bring major expectations. Ohio State will have to remain grounded if they want to live up to their full potential.
Looking at the roster, there are no reasons on paper that the Buckeyes will come up short of the playoffs at least. However, they do have one question that could impact their goals of winning a championship.
Will Howard is expected to be named the starting quarterback. He is a very talented signal caller, but there are questions about his ability to play up to the National Championship winning level.
Obviously, he will have a chance to prove those doubts wrong on the field, but he has a much tougher test facing him than he had with Kansas State.
All of that being said, Day has done an amazing job of building out an extremely talented roster. There are elite players in every position group. His recruiting prowess has been on full display in recent years.
Expect to see the Buckeyes come out strong looking to shut down anyone who thinks they are overrated. Howard will need to play much better than he has throughout his career thus far, but he also has a better offense around him than he has ever had.
The season can't get here soon enough. All of the speculation is getting old. It's time to see football being played and to see if Ohio State can earn a spot in the playoff and go on to win a championship.