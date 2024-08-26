Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive Defensive Prediction for 2024
The Ohio State Buckeyes will open up their 2024 college football season on Saturday with a matchup at home against the Akron Zips.
While the Buckeyes are expected to dominate that game, it will be a good chance to get a first look at the team on both sides of the football.
Offensively, quarterback Will Howard will have a chance to put up huge numbers and showcase his skill-set for the first time in an Ohio State jersey. Defensively, the team will be looking to show off the big playmaking potential that they have been predicted to have.
One writer has made a very bold prediction for the Buckeyes' defense during the 2024 season.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet and Game has predicted that Ohio State's defense will force 20 or more turnovers throughout the course of the season.
"I believe the defense will be able to force at least 20 turnovers this season. The players that they have on that side of the ball will be ready to create big plays, especially in the secondary. More passes will turn into interceptions."
Examining the 20+ Turnovers Prediction for Ohio State's Defense
Looking at the talent that Ryan Day has put together on the defensive side of the football, this prediction is absolutely attainable.
Names like Caleb Downs, Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, and company are poised to all force turnovers. The linebacker corps, led by Cody Simon, will be a hard-hitting unit and can drop back well into coverage. Jack Sawyer and the pass-rush should put a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and force mistakes.
In order to achieve the ultimate goal of winning a National Championship, the Buckeyes will need their defense to be an elite unit.
Howard and the offense should be able to score at a high level if they play up to their full potential. The defense will have to find ways to limit teams like the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines. In the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes will face off against other elite offenses that they must find a way to contain.
If they reach this prediction or come close and force turnovers at a high level, the sky is the limit for Ohio State.