Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive Prediction Against Tennessee
The Ohio State Buckeyes are making their final preparations for Saturday night's College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Both teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show for the fans. However, all season long, Ohio State has been talked about as a national championship favorite. If they play up to their full potential, the Buckeyes should be able to pull out a hard-earned win this weekend.
While Ohio State has the potential to win a national championship, fans are nervous. After seeing the Buckeyes collapse against the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season, there are real doubts about the team.
That being said, Ohio State has received a massive prediction from a notable analyst ahead of the big matchup.
Joel Klatt spoke out with his thoughts about the game. At the end of his prediction, he picked the Buckeyes to end up winning convincingly.
His final score prediction for Saturday's showdown was Ohio State winning 31-20.
He specifically talked about the struggles at times that Tennessee's offense has had. Going up against the Buckeyes' defense isn't something that he sees going well.
"I just have my doubts about that, I really have my doubts and I believe that the game plan for the Buckeyes is going to be very dynamic on the offensive side. I think Ohio State actually covers the 7.5. I think Ohio State wins this one somewhere like 31-20, something along those lines and they move one," he said
Hopefully, the team shows up and plays how they're capable of playing. Ohio State can beat anyone in the country if they play their game.
Ryan Day is also facing a lot of pressure. If he ends up getting beat in the first round of the College Football Playoff, there is a chance that the school could reconsider their commitment to him.
Expect to see Saturday's game end up being a good one. The hope is that the Buckeyes can pull away in the second half behind a strong defensive performance and that the offense can take care of the football and let their playmakers do the heavy lifting.
Only time will tell, but at least fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out what happens.