Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Massive Prediction for Michigan Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off against the arch rival Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours. Fans are ready for the big game and are hoping to see Ohio State snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan.
On paper, the Buckeyes are the far superior team. They have more talent than the Wolverines on both sides of the football.
If they play up to their full potential, they should be celebrating a win and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game later today.
That being said, no one should underestimate or look past Michigan. After all, it's a rivalry game and things can get weird between these two teams. Ohio State has to stay very focused in every aspect of the game.
With kickoff right around the corner, the Buckeyes have received a massive prediction.
Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press has weighed in with his thoughts on the game. He believes that Ohio State will end up winning the game convincingly. Garcia has made the prediction that the Buckeyes will win by a final score of 34-13.
"There's one team in America I would pick Michigan to lose to by three scores right now — and it's Ohio State. U-M can keep it tight early, especially with a dominating defense, but it's OSU's defense that is too overwhelming for a limited Michigan offense. A turnover in the second half dooms the upset hope, and the Buckeyes do all they can to run up the score late and cover the spread."
Will Howard and the offense should be able to put together a strong performance. They have playmakers all over the field that the Wolverines will have difficulty keeping in check.
Defensively, however, Ohio State has a very strong chance to put up a huge game. Michigan's offense has struggled throughout the season and the Buckeyes have an elite defense. That mixture doesn't bode well for the Wolverines.
The above prediction should end up being fairly accurate if Ohio State plays how they're capable of playing. Hopefully, Garcia will end up being right with his thoughts on what will happen.