Ohio State Buckeyes Receives High Rating From College Football Analysts
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to receive high praise as we head into week two of the 2024 College Football season.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad ranked No. 2college football analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman's top 25 teams:
"After a sluggish first half, Ohio State woke up in the second and took down Akron, 52-6, in the season opener. True freshman Jeremiah Smith lived up to the hype as the highest-rated wide receiver recruit of all time by 247Sports. He finished with six catches on eight targets for 92 yards and two scores in his collegiate debut."- Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman
The Buckeyes remained the in the No. 2 spot in this week's AP top 25, despite scoring 17 points in the first half against the Akron Zips. The Georgia Bulldogs are still widely considered the top team in college football with Ohio State closely trailing head coach Kirby Smart's team.
Both Chadwick and Wasserman, like most of the national media, have recognized freshman Jeremiah Smith as a key part of the team's offense. His incredible debut has sprung him into the conversation as one of the best wide receivers in college football, even though the Buckeye's roster features two NFL-caliber pass catchers in Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Ohio State will host the Western Michigan Broncos week two on Saturday at 7:30, which will be a true test to prove the Buckeyes can be productive in the first half of contests this season.