Ohio State Buckeyes Reveal Major Transfer Portal News
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been busy in the transfer portal. They were able to add a few major pieces for 2025.
One of those pieces was former Purdue Boilermakers' tight end Max Klare. He projects to be a massive part of the Ohio State offense next season.
On Saturday morning, the Buckeyes announced some major news regarding Klare. He officially signed with Ohio State and is now a lock to be with the team next season.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Klare has excellent size and he combines that size with elite athleticism for a tight end. He is going to be a major weapon for whoever ends up being the starting quarterback.
Looking closer at the quarterback situation, Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are their two top options right now. Both quarterbacks are young. Having a security blanket like Klare will help in their development.
During the 2024 college football season with Purdue, Klare ended up catching 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per reception.
Being able to produce those numbers on a 1-11 Boilermakers' team that struggled offensively all year long is impressive. It shows just how dangerous Klare could be within an offense like the Buckeyes are projected to have.
Needless to say, this is a huge step for Ryan Day and company. As they look to build a team that can contend for a national championship in 2025, Klare was a big step in that direction.
It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season he can put together for Ohio State next season.
After that, there is a very good chance that Klare will develop into being an NFL prospect. Joining the Buckeyes will help him reach that ultimate goal.
Expect to see Klare live up to the hype. Ohio State got themselves a good one and now that he is officially signed it's time to celebrate the big transfer portal win.