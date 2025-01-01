Ohio State Buckeyes Continue Rose Bowl Blowout with TreVeyon Henderson TD
Everyone was expecting the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup against the Oregon Ducks today to be a hard-fought game that came down to the wire. Clearly, Ryan Day's team had a different idea.
Right off the bat, Ohio State made it clear that they were in the Rose Bowl to win it.
They jumped all over Oregon to begin the game and have not looked back since. The Buckeyes are currently in the middle of what looks like it should end up being a blowout win over the Ducks.
In the second quarter, Ohio State saw star running back TreVeyon Henderson take off for a 66-yard touchdown. That run was their first play of the drive.
Henderson's score put the Buckeyes up 31-0 in the first half with 8:47 left in the second quarter.
Take a look at the explosive touchdown run from Henderson for yourself:
It has become clear that Ohio State is playing their best football. Fans were wondering how the team would come out after dominating the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Obviously, that blowout win over Tennessee has carried over into today's matchup.
At this point in time, the Buckeyes are showing off why they have been viewed as the most talented roster in college football all season long. They have been talked about as a top-tier national championship contender for this exact reason.
Hopefully, they can continue dominating Oregon throughout the rest of the game. There would be nothing sweeter than to be able to finish off the blowout and perhaps even get the starters some extra rest in the second half.
For now, it has been all fun and games for Ohio State and the fans. This is a breath of fresh air for a fan base that has felt like it has been on a rollercoaster.