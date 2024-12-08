Ohio State HC Ryan Day Sends Bold College Football Playoff Message
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially know who they're going to face in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
On Sunday, Ryan Day and company earned the No. 8 ranking in the College Football Playoff picture. They will receive a home game in the first round and will take on the No. 9 seeded Tennessee Volunteeers.
It's a game that provides a great matchup between two hungry football teams. For Ohio State, they will be looking to rebound from their season-closing loss to the Michigan Wolverines. They'll look to bring energy and excitement back to Ohio Stadium with a big win.
Despite the negativity that has come from the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes have the talent to win a national championship. That has been their main goal all season long.
Ahead of the big matchup against Tennessee, Day spoke out with a very bold message for his team.
"There's been twists and turns, there's been ups and downs, but here we are," he said. "When you think about the opportunity that our team has to go do something like this, this would be an unbelievable accomplishment to go on a run here and win the whole thing. You're four games away. It's real. It's on the table. As much as last week hurt — and it hurt — here we are now. All the focus has got to be on Tennessee and winning this first one."
That is exactly the kind of message that Day needed to send.
He understands how painful losing to the Wolverines is for Ohio State. It was a true gut punch to the players, coaching staff, and fans. However, they have a chance to have the last laugh.
Making a playoff run to win a national championship would help leave all of the brutal emotions from the Michigan loss behind them. It would cap off their season with success if they can win it all.
If the team is able to come back together stronger than they were before the loss to the Wolverines, they have a fighting chance. The talent is there and the path is clear.
All of that being said, they have to come out strong against the Volunteers. From the first snap, they need to prove that they can still be the national championship favorite that they have been viewed as all season long.
Hopefully, they will be able to get their season back on track with a dominant win to start the playoffs.