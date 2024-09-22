Ohio State Coach Opens Up About Team's Elite Running Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against yesterday, defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd by a final score of 49-14. Throughout the game, the rushing attack was lethal for Ohio State.
Quinshon Judkins led the way on the ground for the Buckeyes, carrying the football 14 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. TreVeyon Henderson also picked up 76 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
As a team, Ohio State ended up with 280 yards and five touchdowns on just 31 carries. Those numbers average out to a dominant 9.0 yards per carry.
Following the big rushing game, head coach Ryan Day took some time to speak out about it. He's liking what he's seeing on the ground so far this season.
"I think what you are seeing is an identity that's slowly getting molded here where we are explosive on the perimeter. There's some things that we can do better there, and coach better, but we are trying to stretch the field vertically. When you think back to when we had Justin Fields and J.T. Barrett, it was just a different running game, and I've started to see that come back a little bit."
He continued on, talking more about the running backs.
"All three of them, I have to give credit. They all have special abilities; they play well off each other. They are unselfish, which is the biggest thing you can say, a bunch of guys that don't care who gets the credit."
Day has to like what he's seeing from the offense run by Chip Kelly. They have been able to establish the ground game aggressively and Will Howard has been solid through the air as well.
While they haven't played any big-time competition, they have taken care of business. They have shown no reasons to be super concerned yet. The next two games will say a lot more about the team.
Next up for Ohio State will be matchups against the Michigan State Spartans and Iowa Hawkeyes. Neither of those teams are national championship contenders, but they're a lot better than the three teams the Buckeyes have played so far.
Hopefully, the offense continues looking as electrifying as it has through the first three outings.