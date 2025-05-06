Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Receives Head-Turning Big Ten Ranking
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day ranks first among Big Ten head coaches according to USA TODAY.
This is no surprise as Day led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2025. In his six seasons with Ohio State, Day has a record of 70-10 and a 46-5 record in the Big Ten.
The biggest gripe on Day's tenure as the Buckeyes' coach is a 1-4 record against Michigan. While Day has struggled against the Wolverines, he has a proven track record elsewhere.
Day and Ohio State will look to break the four-game losing streak against Michigan in 2025.
The Buckeyes have not only had success in winning games under Day, but have also produced a ton of NFL talent. Ohio State had 14 players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was the most of any program.
Day's impact in developing players and coaching at a high level earns him the rank of the best head coach in the Big Ten.
Day and the Buckeyes will focus on repeating as National Champions in the 2025-26 season.
