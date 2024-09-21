Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Shares Awesome Story About Emeka Egbuka
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to take care of business once again today, this time defeating Marshall by a final score of 49-14. Despite a sluggish start, Ohio State was able to pick up steam in the second half and roll to their third straight dominant win.
Offensively, the Buckeyes found a lot of big-play success. The ground game was elite and the passing game showed off huge play potential as well.
Emeka Egbuka, one of Ohio State's star wide receivers, ended up catching five passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, including a 68-yard score. He is going to be a massive part of leading the Buckeyes to what they hope will be a national championship campaign.
Following the game, Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day spoke out and shared an awesome story about Egbuka.
Egbuka opted to return to Ohio State despite being eligible to enter the NFL Draft. Day revealed that one of the big reasons the star wideout returned to Columbus for another season was to be a mentor for freshman standout receiver Jeremiah Smith.
"One of the reasons Emeka Egbuka decided to come back was to help Jeremiah Smith because he saw the talent. To me that's what's really cool about this team right now."
What does that story have to do with the team and their goals of a championship? It shows just how tight-knit this team is and how much they care about each other.
While they are loaded with star talent, Ohio State has built the team out the right way. The roster is full of selfless football players. They want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish their goal of a championship.
Day has done an impressive job of adding talent both through the transfer portal and in recruiting. However, he has also done an elite job at retaining talent. Egbuka is just one of the latest players to choose to return to school despite a huge opportunity at the NFL level.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes are now set to begin Big Ten play next week. They will hit the road to take on Michigan State in their fourth game of the year.