Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Speaks Out on QB Competition
With the 2024 college football season set to begin on August 31st for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the next few weeks will involve a lot of final decisions being made. For Ryan Day and his coaching staff, the biggest decision will come at the quarterback position.
There has been a competition between the quarterbacks at Ohio State this offseason. Now, in practice, they're going head-to-head for the right to open up the season under center.
At this point in time, Will Howard and Devin Brown seem like the top two candidates to start. Julian Sayin is another name to keep an eye on, but he doesn't appear ready to begin the year as a starting option.
Following practice today, Day spoke out and offered a slight update on the quarterback situation.
He stated that there have been "no decisions made" about who will be the Week 1 starter. However, he did give a hint at who could be pulling away from the pack to become the starter.
Day mentioned that Howard has made strides over the last few practices. Howard has been expected to be the starting quarterback and it sounds like his play on the field has him trending in that direction.
Brown has also been taking some first-team reps, although Howard has taken over the majority of them.
It would be shocking to see anyone other than Howard open up the season as the starter. Should he start slow to begin the year, Brown's number could be called. Day won't shy away from playing whoever he thinks gives Ohio State the best chance to win.
Expect to continue hearing updates about the quarterback position over the next couple of weeks. A decision should be made before too long and it sure sounds like Howard is going to officially get that job in Week 1.