Ohio State Set To Host Top Recruit During Michigan Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the middle of a championship or bust season in 2024. Another top goal of theirs is to snap a three-year losing streak to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines.
When they take on Michigan this year on November 30th, there will be extra motivation for the program to pull off a big win.
During that game, Ohio State will be hosting one of the top recruits in the nation for the 2026 class.
Derrek Cooper, a five-star running back, will be visiting the Buckeyes for that game. If they can come through with a big win over their longtime bitter rivals, they could take a big step towards securing his commitment.
Recently, Cooper spoke out about his upcoming visit with Ohio State and why he's so interested in the school. It was a short and brief quote, but it shows clear interest on his end in the Buckeyes.
“They play freshmen, win games, and have great fans. It’s just to continue to build that relationship."
Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Cooper has been heavily connected to the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, and Florida State Seminoles. Ohio State will have its work cut out for them to convince him to leave state and come all the way to Columbus.
That being said, they have a very intriguing situation to offer. Cooper will get to see in person how the Buckeyes use their star running backs. Both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have started off the season very strong for the Buckeyes this year.
Cooper will be able to watch how the Ohio State offense runs dynamic running backs. That could be enough to make him want to play with the Buckeyes. Ryan Day and company would certainly give him a good opportunity to make a run at the NFL.
Expect to continue hearing more about Cooper as the big game draws closer. A win over Michigan would be very important as Ohio State attempts to secure a commitment from the star running back prospect.