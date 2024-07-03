Ohio State Buckeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing 2025 Running Back
The Ohio State Buckeyes, under the leadership of head coach Ryan Day, have become arguably the best recruiting team in all of college football.
Looking specifically at the 2025 recruiting class right now, the Buckeyes are ranked as having the No. 1 class in the nation.
While they have already added a ton of talent for 2025, they are not done yet. Now, the team appears to be targeting another running back.
While the Buckeyes were unable to land a commitment from Jordon Davison, they have a new potential target on their radar. That target is none other than three-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight out of Tennessee.
Mills-Knight is scheduled to have an official visit with Ohio State on June 29th.
On3 has ranked Mills-Knight as the No. 37 running back in the entire 2025 recruiting class. He is the No. 14 ranked prospect out of Tennessee.
While Ohio State has interest in Mills-Knight, there are other top-notch schools in the mix as well. Alabama, Auburn, and Michigan are just three of those schools.
Clearly, it's going to be a battle to land a commitment from the young running back. However, Ohio State has a long history of sending their standout running backs to the NFL.
Day and the coaching staff are top-notch at selling recruits on a bright future with the Buckeyes. They will simply have to do the same with Mills-Knight.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to watch the recruiting process develop for the young running back. He'll have his visit soon and that could move Ohio State up much higher on his wishlist.