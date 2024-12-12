Ohio State Buckeyes Showing Interest in Star Transfer Defender
With the NCAA transfer portal officially open, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be a team to keep a very close eye on. They are expected to be very active in the portal as they look to build a championship contender for the 2025 college football season.
At this point in time, they have already been connected to a couple of players.
One of those players happens to be a Big Ten transfer. Dillon Thieneman of the Purdue Boilermakers is set to make a visit to Columbus next weekend.
That report was made by Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports.
Thieneman would be a massive addition for the Ohio State defense. He would form a lethal safety duo with Caleb Downs and would be an instant leader for the Buckeyes.
He has played in and started for two season with Purdue. He has racked up a total of 210 tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions, and eight defended passes. With two full years of eligibility left, he would be a big-time get for Ryan Day and company.
Adding in the fact that Ohio State would be taking a player from another Big Ten school would make the move even sweeter.
That being said, Thieneman is going to draw interest from a lot of high-profile programs. His numbers speak for themselves. It's very clear that he has superstar potential.
These are the kinds of moves that Day has excelled at making. He has found ways to secure commitment from top player after top player. Despite the Buckeyes' fan base wanting him gone, he is one of the best recruiting coaches in the nation.
Hopefully, Ohio State will be able to add yet another top-tier transfer commitment to their list.
Expect to hear more about Thieneman next weekend.
While there are other teams in the picture for Thieneman, the Buckeyes have a shot. They need to figure out a way to get something done with him as soon as possible and have him become a huge part of their defensive future.