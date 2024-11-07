Ohio State Star Defender Gets Massive Take from NFL Draft Expert
When the Ohio State Buckeyes landed a transfer commitment from star safety Caleb Downs, they knew they had struck gold.
Downs, a sophomore star, has completely changed the outlook for the Ohio State defense. He has become a leader, a playmaker, and a future NFL draft pick as well.
So far this season, Downs has not disappointed at all.
Throughout the 2024 college football season so far, he has racked up 34 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and three defended passes. He hasn't had quite the statistical production that fans were expecting, but he has been a major threat in the secondary and has forced opposing offenses to try to direct their offense away from him.
Further showing just how good Downs is, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has spoken out with a very bold take about the Buckeyes' star safety.
In a post on X, McShay boldly stated that Downs is the best safety in the nation.
"Caleb Downs is the best safety in the country. He’s just different. One of the best football players in the country. He would be a top-15 pick in 2025 draft if he were eligible. Maybe top-10. Okay, back to MNF."
Already proclaiming that Downs would be a potential top-10 pick as as sophomore is a massive endorsement for the Ohio State star. Downs has proven himself to be that good and his future could not be brighter.
Looking ahead at the rest of the 2024 season, the Buckeyes are going to need Downs to continue being a big-time playmaker. If they want to win a national championship, Downs will need to be a big part of that run.
So far this season, he has yet to force an interception. He also hasn't put up the kind of tackling numbers that he did in 2023. Those things are largely to do with the fact that he's such a threat that offenses do their best to keep the football away from him.
Expect to see Downs continue to play at a high level. He has a lot of room to continue developing his game.
By the end of next season when he becomes draft eligible, Downs is going to be a very high draft pick and likely will still be viewed as the best safety in college football.