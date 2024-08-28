Ohio State Buckeyes Star Defender Projected to Land with Miami Dolphins
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with NFL talent heading into the 2024 college football. Behind that NFL level talent, Ohio State is being widely predicted to compete for a National Championship.
One of those NFL talents on the roster is none other than star cornerback Denzel Burke.
Heading into his senior season, Burke is being viewed as one of the top cornerback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft class.
CBS Sports recently released a new mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. While we're still way early, it's always intriguing to keep track of how players are viewed by draft experts.
In their new mock draft, they had Burke being selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 21 overall pick.
"Burke struggled through the 2022 season but bounced back in 2023, making his case as one of the best cornerbacks in this draft class. He welcomes man coverage and plays with physicality throughout the route."
Speaking of his bounce-back sesason in 2023, Burke racked up 19 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and eight defended passes. He's expected to put together an even more productive season in 2024.
Burke will need to step up in a big way for the Buckeyes this season if they want to win a championship.
Ohio State is set to go up against some dangerous offenses. Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan are going to be major tests. Iowa might even be a bit of a trap game for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, Burke will be ready to rise to the challenge and show off the lockdown potential that he has throughout the entire season.