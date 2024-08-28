Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hints at National Championship Guarantee
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into the 2024 college football with huge expectations. Many in the national media believe they're the most talented team in the nation and they have received a lot of National Championship predictions.
With great expectation comes great responsibility. Ohio State will need to buckle down and focus on each and every game.
Despite being highly favored to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win a championship, the Buckeyes have a very tough schedule ahead of them. They will face off against teams like the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines.
None of those games are going to be easy.
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State's star wide receiver, spoke out recently about the upcoming season. He hinted at a National Championship guarantee.
In a quote firing back at the speculation that head coach Ryan Day could get fired if the Buckeyes don't live up to expectations, Egbuka boldly stated that "we're gonna get this done."
"I believe coach Day has been appointed to this role for a specific reason. I don’t believe there’s any accidents in life. He’s our head coach, and we’re gonna rally behind him. He always has our backs, so the least we can do is have his. We fully believe in his ability to be able to coach us and lead us to the promised land. We’re just gonna rally under his flag, and we’re gonna get this done."
While he didn't come out and outright guarantee a National Championship win, saying that Ohio State will "get this done" certainly insinuates that.
Egbuka will have a huge role in deciding what the outcome of the 2024 season ends up being. During the 2023 campaign, he racked up 41 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns. Back in 2022, however, he showed off more of his full potential with 66 catches for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns.
He will be a go-to target for new starting quarterback Will Howard. Jeremiah Smith is also expected to put together a big-time season as a freshman.
Ohio State has all of the tools that it needs to win a National Championship. They just have to put it all together on the field.