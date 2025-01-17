Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jack Sawyer Gets Insane PFF Grade
Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to finish off their 2024 season with a national championship win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That would also be the finish to Sawyer's impressive career with the program.
All season long, Sawyer has been the heart and soul of the team. He has been the unquestioned leader on defense and has also been very motivational to the offense.
Not only has he carried a huge leadership load this season, he has also played extremely well on the field.
Throughout the course of the 2024 campaign, Sawyer has racked up 56 tackles to go along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, two defensive touchdowns, and six defended passes. No one can argue against that kind of production.
However, Sawyer will view this as a wasted season if he and his team can't win one more game.
That being said, due to his individual performance, Sawyer has received an insane grade from Pro Football Focus for his 2024 season. He was the highest-graded player on the Ohio State roster at 91.2.
Sawyer is more than deserving of that grade. To be listed above all of the other elite talent that the Buckeyes have had this season is a testament to just how good he has been.
Unfortunately, all good things do come to an end. As mentioned, Sawyer is playing his last game with Ohio State on Monday night. After that, he will head off to playing on Sunday's in the NFL.
There would be no better way to send out Sawyer and the rest of the players heading to the next level or finishing up their college eligibility than with a national title being brought back to Columbus.
Hopefully, Sawyer and company can get that win. Beating Notre Dame won't be easy, but the Buckeyes should be able to do so if they play to their full potential.
It's good to see Sawyer getting the individual recognition he deserves. Seeing him get that recognition and win a title would be a fitting way for him to end his Ohio State career.